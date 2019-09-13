Kerry motorists travelling to Dublin Saturday night warned of roadworks

Kerry motorists travelling to Dublin this Saturday night and early Sunday are being advised there’ll be road works in County Kildare.

The works won’t affect those heading to the All-Ireland final replay, though, as they’ll only get underway Saturday night at 9.30.

The resurfacing will take place on the road heading towards Dublin only; westbound traffic or those returning to Kerry from Dublin won’t be affected.

The closure will be between Junction 12 Newbridge eastbound and Junction 11, where the M7 and M9 merge, between 9.30 Saturday night and 9 o’clock Sunday morning.