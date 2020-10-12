Kerry motor dealers welcome omission of car ban from Climate Bill

Kerry motor dealers are welcoming the omission of the proposed ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2030, in the recently published Climate Action bill.

The Irish Car Carbon Reduction Alliance, which represents the majority of Ireland’s car dealers, says European car manufacturers are already committed to carbon neutrality by 2050.

It adds that it has an interim target of a 30% reduction in carbon emissions by 2030, which it says the industry is well on the way to achieving.

The Irish Car Carbon Reduction Alliance is calling for a significant reduction in taxation on new cars in the upcoming budget to encourage motorists to buy newer cars.