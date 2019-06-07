Kerry mother will fight for residential centre in Tralee to open

A Kerry mother says she will fight for a residential centre in Tralee to open for the benefit of her son.

Judy Leen’s 22-year-old son James has autism along with various other conditions.

Ms Leen suffered a brain injury herself over 5 years ago and is not physically able to take care of James as a result.





She agreed for him to move to a facility in County Louth, because she was told that the residential centre in Dromavalla, Ballyseedy would be opening a short time afterwards.

The Dromavalla centre was completed in 2014 but has yet to open due to lack of funding.

Judy finds it difficult to travel such a long distance to see her son and wants him back in Kerry.

She says she will continue to fight until the Dromavalla centre is opened: