Kerry mother of three to walk from Moyvane to Tralee to raise funds for mental health unit at UHK

A Kerry mother of three will walk from Moyvane to Tralee tomorrow to raise money for the mental health unit in University Hospital Kerry.

Margaret Foley will walk from the North Kerry village to UHK in Tralee with her friend Siobhán Dowling and brother in law Harry Slemon.

Margaret, who has been a patient at the Sliabh Mis Mental Health Admission Unit in the hospital, will also be carrying 3kg to signify the weight of depression.

She explains why she’s taking on this challenge and how people can donate.