Kerry mother says son almost lost college place after Leaving Cert results incorrectly totted up

A Kerry mother says her son almost lost his place in college after his Leaving Cert results were incorrectly totted up.

In 2016, Marie Shannon’s son Michael almost lost his place in UCC due to a totting error which left him just five points short for his chosen course.

Ms Shannon has praised Rebecca Carter for taking on the State Examinations Commission.





She says the SEC refused to speed up the appeals process for her son and the Killarney student had to wait six weeks for the decision.

However, UCC intervened and allowed Michael to be a guest student to ensure he wouldn’t lose his place.

Ms Shannon wants the SEC to admit errors and fast-track appeals in such cases.

She says the SEC were arrogant when dealing with her family.