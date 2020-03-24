Kerry mother hoping her daughter can get flight home from Australia soon

A Kerry mother is hoping her daughter can get a flight home from Australia soon.

Chloe Flynn and her partner James went to Melbourne earlier this month and the pair were due to fly home on the 30th.

However, Etihad cancelled her flight yesterday, as part of a growing global lockdown designed to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Chloe’s mother Breda, who’s from Tralee, says she’s been in contact with Independent deputy Michael Healy-Rae, the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Irish consulate in Sydney.

Breda says there must be more than Chloe stranded in Australia.