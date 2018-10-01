Kerry mother calls on Government to put more funding into mental health services

A Kerry mother is calling on the Government to allocate more funding to develop local mental health services.

Joyce Russell, whose daughter has anorexia, has written a letter to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Minister for Health Simon Harris calling for better services for children.

She says the State’s answer is to put children into adult psychiatric wards because there aren’t enough youth services in place.





Ms Russell also wants more support for families so parents know how to help their own children, which she says won’t cost the State a lot.

Joyce Russell says the Government must stop giving false promises.