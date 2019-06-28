Kerry mother calls for more funding for children experiencing mental health difficulties

Funding should be readily available for children in Kerry who are experiencing mental health difficulties.

That is the view of Killarney mother Monika Sanbak whose son Matthew has developed debilitating phobias.

The 7-year-old is anxious, regularly gets physically ill and has talked about suicide.

Matthew has developed fears about the death of his parents or himself along with other disasters; as a result he is having difficulty eating and sleeping and is often unable to attend school.

His mother Monika says waiting lists and regulations make it impossible for people to get help for their children.

Her doctor wrote to the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) three times seeking an appointment, they responded saying his needs would be better addressed by a community psychologist.

However, there was a three month wait for the Southwest Counselling Centre.

The Killarney woman says help was needed immediately and with the support of his school, she paid for play therapy for Matthew; this helped, but his fears returned once the sessions were completed.

Monika says she’s shocked there’s no money in place to help children, adding not all parents can afford to pay for these vital services.

She believes early intervention is needed to ensure issues faced by children don’t worsen: