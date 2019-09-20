Kerry mother calls for catch-up programme for HPV vaccine

A Kerry mother is calling for a catch-up programme for the HPV vaccine.

Marie initially refused the vaccine for her teenage daughter in 2016 as she was concerned about side effects.

Following this week’s documentary on the late HPV vaccine campaigner Laura Brennan, Marie changed her mind.

She enquired from her GP, and was shocked to be quoted €510 to have the three doses of the vaccine for her daughter.

There’s confusion as to what’s available for teenagers in HSE vaccine catch-up programmes.

Marie is asking, at a time when uptake rates for the HPV vaccine are low, why there’s a charge for those who change their minds and want to get their children vaccinated; she wants a catch-up programme similar to the UK.