Kerry Minors On Track For 7th Consecutive Munster Championship

Kerry Minors have made it to the Electric Ireland Munster Minor Football Final after securing an 8-point win over Clare.

A first half goal by Fossa man Emmet O’Shea gave the Kingdom a 1-8 to 3-point lead at half time. Kerry showed great composure and experience to see the game off 1-16 to 11 points.

The 32nd win in a row for Kerry at minor level was the second game in charge for Kerry Manager James Costello. Speaking with Radio Kerry’s Tim Moynihan, he was pleased with his players for getting the job done in a scrappy game…





The Kerry minors will look for their 7th Munster crown in a row when they face old rivals Cork on 22 June.

Live commentary of the Electric Ireland Munster Minor Football Final will be here on Radio Kerry.