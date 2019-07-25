Kerry Minor Team To Be Named On Saturday For All-Ireland 1/4 Final

The Kerry team to play Tyrone in Sunday’s All-Ireland Minor Football Quarter Final will be named on Saturday.

James Costello’s panel have had to wait for five weeks to play a competitive game after their win over Cork in the Munster Final.

He says Tyrone will be formidable opponents.

Kerry will play Tyrone in the All Ireland Minor Quarter Final at O’Connor Park Tullamore at 2pm on Sunday.

We'll have live commentary on Radio Kerry.