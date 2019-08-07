Kerry Minor Manager Says Midfield Battle Will Be Crucial In All-Ireland Semi-Final

Kerry Minor Football manager James Costello says the midfield battle will be crucial in Sunday’s All-Ireland Semi-Final.

Kerry face Galway in the Electric All-Ireland Minor Football Semi-Final on Sunday as a curtain-raiser for the senior contest.

The Kerry minor boss says their opponents have some of the best forwards in the country and expects an open game of football.

Costello has been impressed by the Tribesmen so far.

Throw in on Sunday is at 1:30