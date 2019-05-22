Kerry Minor Hurling Team For Celtic Challenge Clash With North Cork

The following is the Kerry minor hurling team selected to play against North Cork at Austin Stack Park on this Wednesday, 22 May in the Celtic Challenge Hurling competition.

1.Darragh Quinlan (Ballyduff)

2. Billy Daly (St. Brendan’s)

3. Aodhán Shanahan (Lixnaw)

4. J.P. O’Carroll (Ballyduff),

5. Daire Nolan (Kilmoyley)

6. Aodhan Behan (Crotta)

7. Padraig O’Sullivan (St. Brendan’s)





8. Darragh Slattery (Ballyduff)

9. Michael Kelliher (Lixnaw)

10. Dylan Moriarty (Ballyduff)

11. Conor O’Sullivan (Ballyheigue)

12. Nathan Guerin (Ballyheigue)

13. Ronan Walsh (Kilmoyley)

14. Mikey Clifford (Abbeydorney) – captain

15. Ronan Foley (Kilgarvan)

Management: John Hennessy (Ballyduff), Jerome O’Sullivan (Crotta), Ollie

Broughton (Tralee Parnell’s), John Healy (Ballyheigue) and Anthony Fealy (Causeway).

The game will have a 7.30p.m. throw in and admission is free of charge.