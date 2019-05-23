Kerry Minor Footballers Set To Face Clare Tonight

Kerry will welcome Clare to Tralee for their second phase 2 game in this year’s Electric Ireland Munster Minor Football Championship.

Clare came through the first phase only to lose to Cork last week.

James Costello’s side actually shows one change from the 3-19 to 1-9 win over Cork with Kevin Goulding coming into the half-forward line in place of Colin Crowley.





Seamus Hayes from the Clare Champion Newspaper doesn’t expect Kerry to be troubled too much tonight.

Kerry versus Clare at Austin Stack Park will be live on Radio Kerry from 7 o’clock tonight in association with Ardfert Furniture.