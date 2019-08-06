Kerry Minor Football Manager Says Players Dream Of Playing In Croke Park For Kerry

Kerry Minor football manager James Costello says running out at Croke Park wearing the Kerry jersey is the carrot on the stick for his players.

Kerry face Galway in the Electric Ireland All-Ireland Minor Football Championship Semi-Final on Sunday in Croke Park.

Speaking to Timmy Sheehan ahead of this weekend’s clash, Costello also says that while the starting XV has been settled so far in this year’s championship, substitutes have made an impact.

And we’ll have live commentary of that Electric Ireland Minor All-Ireland Semi-Final between Kerry and Galway, in association with Ardfert Furniture & The Oyster Tavern Bar and Restaurant, The Spa, Tralee.

Throw in is at 1:30 and our coverage begins at 1:15