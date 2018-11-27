Kerry Minor Football Management Ratified-New Selector For Kingdom Hurlers

The Kerry Minor football management team has been ratified by County Committee.

James Costello takes over from Peter Keane, with Aidan O’Shea, Brian Hickey and Pa McCarthy brought on board as selectors.

Meanwhile, Kerry has a new hurling selector.





Sean Maunsell’s joined the management team for 2019, a year which will see the All-Ireland hurling champions visit the Kingdom.

Timmy Sheehan reports http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Ctycommittee.mp3

Seventeen motions up for discussion and decision. Ten were withdrawn.

Among those defeated after a vote were motions-

From Ballymacelligott, –That two teams qualify from each group for the quarter finals in the Intermediate, Junior Premier, and Junior Club Championships

From Renard, –That In the County Senior League for 2019, 3 pts to apply for a win, and one point for a draw.

Also from Renard, For the Summer months (May to August) that Saturday evening becomes the default day for County League games.

From Valentia, That clubs in Division Four and Five facilitate a team who find on match day that they can only field thirteen players.

Of those withdrawn was one from County Committee,

Which proposed that for the 2019 County Minor Football Championship the East Kerry District be divided into two teams.

Referred to the Hurling Meeting was a Motion from Ballyheigue that the first four teams eliminated from the County Senior Hurling Championship be entered in a B competition.

Passed was a motion proposed by County Committee, In relation to the club championship semi finals the CCC be given permission to include a ‘Result on the Day’ option where the CCC deems it necessary to ensure the championship is completed on schedule. The guidelines in place at national level to apply in all such instances.