Kerry Minister says people are disgusted by Maria Bailey controversy

Kerry’s Junior Minister says Fine Gael members, business owners and the general public are disgusted by the Maria Bailey controversy.

The Fine Gael TD dropped her case against the Dean Hotel in Dublin over the weekend after she fell off a swing in 2015 and injured herself.

Minister Brendan Griffin says the whole thing should never have happened.





Meanwhile Minister of State, Brendan Griffin has defended Fine Gael’s poor performance in Kerry in the local elections.

The party now has no seat in Killarney where John Sheahan failed to get re-elected, and they have one councillor in each of the Tralee, Castleisland, Corca Dhuibhne and Kenmare Local Electoral Areas.

Fine Gael had huge success in Listowel, however, where three councillors were elected; they now hold three of the six seats in that area.

Minister Griffin says there are a lot of factors that affected Fine Gael local election candidates in Kerry, including boundary changes, and they’ll have to reflect on these.