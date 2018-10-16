Kerry minister says Brexit poses huge challenge for the tourism industry

A Kerry minister says Brexit poses a huge challenge for the tourism industry.

Junior Minister for Tourism and Sport Brendan Griffin says since the Brexit vote, visitor numbers from the UK dropped in 2016 and 2017 by 5%.

He was launching ‘Call of the Wild,’ a campaign which asks people to identify hidden gems in their community and post them to social media under the hashtag ‘My Wild Atlantic Way’.





The Fine Gael TD says his department and tourism bodies have focused on North American and mainland Europe visitors to offset lower UK visitors post-Brexit.

While UK visitor numbers increased marginally this year, Minister Griffin says the Irish tourism market may be affected by Brexit.

Junior Minister Brendan Griffin denies the Fine Gael party in Kerry is in turmoil.

Fine Gael in Kerry is holding its convention on Sunday, when, it’s expected, a running mate to partner Minister Griffin in the next general election would be chosen.

Listowel councillor Mike Kennelly had put his name forward for nomination before it was withdrawn.

Brendan Griffin’s name was nominated as expected and party members also nominated Councillor Aoife Thornton although the latter had stated that now was not the right time for her to seek a nomination.

Junior Minister Griffin believes the current Cathaoirleach of the Listowel Municipal District would make a strong candidate if selected.