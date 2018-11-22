Kerry Minister hits back at opposition claims of political interference in sports grants

Kerry’s Minister has hit back at opposition claims of political interference in the sports grants process.

Brendan Griffin was speaking after Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin raised the issue of ministers lobbying for grants for golf clubs in their constituencies.

Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin says there’s a rigorous points system for the sports grants application process.





He says every club is dealt with in the same way, adding that the system is weighted towards disadvantaged clubs.