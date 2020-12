A Kerry MEP has won an award for his work in the European Parliament.

Seán Kelly won an MEP Award for his work on industry, research and innovation, in a virtual awards ceremony.

The Fine Gael MEP has previously won an MEP award for his work on the Industry, Research and Energy Committee of the European Parliament.

Mr Kelly said the award is a great honour and he’s delighted to accept it, but he takes it on behalf of all MEPs as it is a collective effort.