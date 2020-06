Kerry’s MEP says that COVID-19 and the Black Lives Matter protests have sidelined one other serious threat to the Irish economy.

Ireland South MEP Sean Kelly, who’s from Kilcummin, says the current hardline negotiating position by the UK on an exit deal from the EU will affect this country more than any other.

He says the focus of the British public has been diverted away from thinking about Brexit but it could come back to haunt them next year: