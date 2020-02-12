Kerry MEP to vote against objection to EU list including Shannon LNG

A Kerry MEP says he will be voting against an objection to the European list of projects of common interest, which includes Shannon LNG.

The proposed liquified natural gas terminal on the Tarbert/Ballylongford landbank is included on the fourth edition of the list.

If this European list is rubberstamped, the projects get access to funding and more streamlined planning.

Environmentalists claim the Kerry Shannon LNG project will involve using fracked gas from the US and don’t want it to proceed.

MEP Sean Kelly says he will be voting against the objection tabled by the European Greens today.

The Kilcummin man believes the projects on the list are important for the creation of a well-functioning internal energy market.

He says rejecting the list would block a number of important new projects including an interconnector from Ireland to France and a new hydroelectric power station in Tipperary.

The MEP says in all projected transitions to a low carbon economy by 2050 gas will continue to play a role in the move to greener energy and will ensure security of energy supply.