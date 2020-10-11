Kerry MEP urges local businesses to apply for Facebook grant

A Kerry MEP is urging local businesses to apply for a grant from Facebook.

Facebook Small Business Grants is a €4.7 million grant scheme set up to help small and medium enterprises respond to the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Billy Kelleher MEP says this is a scheme that many businesses in Kerry can benefit from, at a time when small and medium enterprises are under severe pressure.

Businesses must have between 2 and 50 employees, have been in business for over a year, and have experienced challenges due to COVID-19, in order to be eligible for the grant.

The Fianna Fáil MEP is advising business owners they can find out more about the grant and apply online, or by contacting him directly.