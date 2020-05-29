Kerry MEP thinks EU organic farming target is unrealistic

A Kerry MEP believes an EU Commission target for at least a quarter of land to be organically farmed by 2030 is overly ambitious and unrealistic.

The commission recently launched its Farm to Fork and Biodiversity strategies as part of the EU’s efforts to deal with climate change.

Farming organisations here have raised concerns that the strategies are unworkable and could put farmers out of business.

Among the aims are a reduction in pesticides and fertiliser use, a sustainable food system, higher standards for imported goods and farmers being paid to remove carbon.

Fine Gael MEP Sean Kelly says farmers will have a big role to play in these strategies but they will need to be helped and incentivised: