Kerry MEP supporting call for new quota for bluefin tuna

A Kerry MEP is supporting a call for a new quota for bluefin tuna.

It’s a prized delicacy in Japan but can’t be landed legally by Irish boats, despite a marked increase in the numbers of bluefin tuna being landed by trawlers off the Irish coast.

Seán Kelly was among a delegation of Fisheries Committee members from the European Parliament that recently met with Irish fishing interests who made their case for a new quota.





The Kilcummin native says the Irish fishermen and women made a very convincing case.