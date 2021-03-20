Kerry MEP Sean Kelly says Europe preparing for the next pandemic

Kerry MEP Sean Kelly has warned that Europe must never again be reliant on countries like India and China for health supplies when a pandemic strikes.

At the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, the EU had difficulty securing medical supplies because crucial components had to be imported from other parts of the world.

The European Parliament has approved a €5.1 billion Health4EU fund designed to bolster the response against future pandemics.

The Ireland South MEP said Europe is preparing now so they are never in that position again.