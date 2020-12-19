Kerry MEP says we now face prospect of hard Brexit or crash-out chaos

A Kerry MEP says we now face the prospect of a hard Brexit or even worse, crash-out chaos.

Seán Kelly MEP says the level of disruption, cost and risk associated with the UK’s exit from the single market and customs union will be most acute in Ireland.

The Fine Gael MEP added that the uncertainty is causing anxiety, as there is less and less time for firms to prepare.

Seán Kelly claims Ireland has been proud of the solidarity shown by the EU, and that Ireland will need this continued solidarity after January 1st, whether or not a deal is reached.