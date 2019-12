Kerry’s MEP says lawmakers must be open to increasing EU targets for renewable energy.

Fine Gael Ireland South MEP Seán Kelly is the EPP Group’s lead negotiator on the EU Renewable Energy Directive.

He says EU President Ursula von der Leyen has outlined an increase in the EU’s overall climate ambition to a 55% emissions reduction by 2030.

He believes, however, that meeting this will be challenging but necessary, and they need to be open to revising the targets.