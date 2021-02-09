Kerry MEP says European Commission president needs to answer questions around invoking Article 16

A Kerry MEP says the European Commission president will need to answer key questions around the invoking of Article 16.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen will appear before the parliament tomorrow.

She faced strong criticism over her recent decision to trigger Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

MEPs are expected to grill her about that decision and the EU’s vaccination strategy tomorrow.

Fine Gael MEP Sean Kelly says he and his colleagues want answers about the move to invoke Article 16.