Kerry MEP says EU children’s rights strategy must tackle cyberbullying

A Kerry MEP says a new European children’s strategy must tackle cyberbullying.

The EU Child Rights Strategy is due to be published on March 24th.

MEP Sean Kelly says it must include digital safety, literacy and youth empowerment to tackle cyberbullying.

The Fine Gael MEP also welcomed confirmation from European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen that the strategy will have a digital focus.

Sean Kelly says he’ll closely examine the strategy to ensure cyberbullying is addressed to protect young people across member states.