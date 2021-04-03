Kerry MEP meets EU Budget Commissioner over Brexit fund

Kerry MEP Seán Kelly has urged the European Commission to adopt the EU’s Brexit fund.

The fund was set up to help countries hardest hit by Brexit and would mean around €1.05 billion for Ireland.

Ireland’s allocation is the largest in the bloc, followed by the Netherlands, Germany, and France – the countries that trade most closely with the UK.

However, France wants a different “allocation key” that would result in extra money going to bigger states like France, Spain and Italy.

Following a meeting with the EU Budget Commissioner, Sean Kelly said he had been reassured of the Commissioner’s firm commitment to maintaining the original format of the fund.