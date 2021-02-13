Kerry MEP leads European Parliament’s condemnation of Myanmar coup

A Kerry MEP has led the European Parliament’s condemnation of the military coup in Myanmar.

The parliament adopted a Joint Resolution, which was co-authored by Sean Kelly, to strongly condemn the coup.

The Kerry MEP says it’s important that the European Parliament speaks in one voice to condemn the coup in the strongest possible terms.

Sean Kelly added an overwhelming majority of MEPs have called for the civilian government to be reinstated, and for the release of those illegally arrested.

The Fine Gael MEP says the EU is ready to suspend preferential trading in specific sectors and companies owned by the military in Myanmar, which the country currently enjoys under the Everything But Arms scheme.