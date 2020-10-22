Kerry MEP fails to secure European vice-presidential position

It’s reported that Kerry MEP Séan Kelly failed in his bid to secure a vice-presidential position in Europe.

Former Vice-President of the European Parliament Mairead McGuinness was nominated as European Commissioner for Financial Stability, Financial Services and the Capital Markets Union last month.

This left her former post vacant.

MEP Séan Kelly lost out in a two-way vote to succeed his fellow Fine Gael MEP, according to the Irish Times.

Maltese MEP Roberta Metsola was selected as one of the 14 vice-presidents of the European Parliament.