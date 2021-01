A Kerry MEP has defended the speed at which COVID-19 vaccines are approved by the European Medicines Agency.

Seán Kelly was responding to criticism of the speed of the rollout of the vaccine in the EU.

The Fine Gael MEP says the agency examines everything in great detail and acts with the health of European citizens in consideration, which he claims is in contrast to the UK’s approach.

He added the important thing is for the Irish authorities to make the vaccine available once it is approved.