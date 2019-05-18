Kerry MEP defends expenses accrued over the past five years

A Kerry MEP has defended expenses he has accrued over the past five years.

A report in today’s Irish Examiner shows that Ireland’s 11 MEPs claimed €5.55 million in expenses since the last election in 2014.

This includes a claim for over €622,000 for MEP and Kilcummin native, Sean Kelly; a number of MEPs claimed greater expenses, according to the report.





The former GAA President says the expenses scheme is a Europe-wide regime and, while he has called for greater transparency, he believes the system works.

He was explaining his expenses earlier.

The Ireland-South MEP also claims he has not claimed up to €1 million which he was entitled to over the past ten years.

The MEP, who will be contesting Friday’s European Parliament Elections, says he also returns his teacher pension to the state.