Kerry MEP defends decision to vote against objection to EU list including Shannon LNG

A Kerry MEP has defended his decision to vote against an objection to the European list of projects of common interest, which includes Shannon LNG.

The proposed liquified natural gas terminal on the Tarbert/Ballylongford landbank is included on the fourth edition of the list.

If this European list is rubberstamped, the projects get access to funding and more streamlined planning.

The Green Party tabled the objection, and yesterday MEPs voted it down.

Fine Gael MEP Seán Kelly, who’s from Kilcummin, says we need security of supply with the UK leaving the EU: