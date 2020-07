The Taoiseach says the multi-billion euro EU deal on a coronavirus recovery package is good for Ireland.

It was agreed overnight following lengthy and tense discussions.

390 billion euro of the fund will go to countries in the form of non-repayable grants and 360 billion in repayable loans.

Micheál Martin believes it’s a good package for Ireland and Europe.

But Kerry Fine Gael MEP Sean Kelly is concerned about what the deal means for the agriculture sector.