Kerry MEP calls for European Union loan scheme for farmers

A Kerry MEP is calling for a European Union loan scheme for farmers.

Fine Gael MEP Sean Kelly, who is from Kilcummin, says more needs to be done by the European Commission to support farmers.

He says an ambitious programme is needed, modelled on the EU’s €2.3bn COSME programme, which helps small and medium-sized enterprises access finance.

The Kerry MEP says the COVID-19 pandemic is causing huge disruption in agricultural markets.

He says everything possible must be done at EU level to ensure farmers have sufficient funds to keep their operations going.