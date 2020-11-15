Kerry MEP calls for COVID stamp on passports to show vaccination when travelling

A Kerry MEP is calling for a COVID stamp on passports to make travelling easier for people who are vaccinated.

Billy Kelleher MEP is calling on the Department of Foreign Affairs to initiate negotiations with the EU and the WHO to develop the stamp ahead of the rollout of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Fianna Fáil MEP says there is a need for a standardised system to allow travellers to show they’ve been vaccinated, and therefore don’t need to self-isolate or quarantine abroad.

He added the WHO currently issues a Yellow Card to show that people have been vaccinated against certain diseases, such as the Yellow Fever virus.

Billy Kelleher says now that there is light at the end of the tunnel, with regard to a vaccine, these systems need to be prepared well in advance.