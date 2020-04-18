Kerry MEP calls for clarity on ERASMUS accommodation refunds

A Kerry MEP is calling for clarity for rent paid for accommodation by ERASMUS students.

Sean Kelly is asking the European Commission to outline the actions it will take to allievate the financial burdens caused to the students as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Ireland South MEP and leader of Fine Gael in the European Parliament says that students from Ireland and around the EU were taking part in the ERASMUS programme prior to the outbreak.

Many accommodation providers are refusing to give refunds to students who have returned home while academic activities are suspended.

Mr Kelly is calling for a common sense approach to be found by EU universities.