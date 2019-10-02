Check out www.healthykerry.ie to get details of the 100 plus free events happening locally for Kerry Mental Health & Wellbeing Fest October 5th to 19th.
Winning half a million Euromillions ticket sold in Killarney
The winning half a million euro Euromillions ticket was sold in Killarney.The Quick Pick ticket was sold in the Centra Store on the Rock...
Technology experts gather in Tralee for eCommerce Summit 2019
Technology experts are gathering in Tralee today for Ireland’s first dedicated eCommerce Summit.E-commerce deals with buying and selling goods online, and the summit will...
N21 Castleisland to Abbeyfeale road closed due to serious crash
The N21 Castleisland to Abbeyfeale road is closed due to a serious crash.Emergency services are at the scene at Dooneen.Gardaí are asking motorists to...
Footprints – October 1st, 2019
On the first Tuesday of every month, archivist with Kerry Library, Mike Lynch looks at stories that made the headlines 100 years ago. In...
Tralee and Listowel Digital Hubs a Success Story – October 1st, 2019
A new report from Vodafone Ireland says that Tralee and Listowel digital hubs support 153 jobs and have generated 10 million euro. Author of...
Haulier Group Reacts to Boris Border Proposals – October 1st, 2019
Verona Murphy, president of the Irish Road Haulage Association, gives her reaction to the UK government's leaked plan to replace the backstop. The British...