Kerry mental health unit among least compliant nationally

A mental health unit in Kerry is among the least compliant nationally.

The Sliabh Mis Mental Health Admission Unit in University Hospital Kerry received a compliance rating of 58%, the third lowest in the country.

The Mental Health Commission is tasked with regulating and supporting mental health units across the country, while also upholding the rights, health and wellbeing of those who access the services.

According to the commission’s 2019 annual report, there are 65 approved mental health units nationwide, with each ranked in terms of compliance to regulations.

This rating rises to 68% when based on unannounced inspections, however, this is still among the lowest nationally and a decrease on the previous year’s rating.

Overcapacity was cited as a reason for non-compliance in the UHK unit.

Elsewhere, the commission says the Deer Lodge mental health facility in Killarney was among those most compliant; it received an 83% rating in 2019.