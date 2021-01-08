Kerry Mental Health Association launches children’s self-care video to help with lockdown anxiety

Kerry Mental Health Association has launched a children’s self-care video to help with the anxiety of lockdown.

The video was created by clinical psychologist and former Rose of Tralee Dr Clare Kambamettu.

The video is aimed at children between 6 and 12, but may also be helpful to those younger and older suffering from anxiety at the moment.

Dr Kambamettu explains what’s included in the video.

The self-care video is available on the Kerry Mental Health Association’s Facebook page and YouTube channel, as well as Dr Kambamettu’s Instagram page.