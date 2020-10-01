Kerry members and volunteers sought for Gaeltacht-based cycling initiative

A Gaeltacht-based cycling initiative has been launched and is looking for Kerry members and volunteers.

Gaeltacht CC was set up to provide a club for all Gaeltacht-based cyclists and multi-sports athletes, as well as to develop outdoor recreation infrastructure in such areas.

Anyone living in the Kerry Gaeltacht is being asked to come on board to help expand the project locally.





Former pro cyclist, Pádraic Quinn, is behind the project and says language is the common denominator for this group, but the people are spread across seven counties; he feels this project will bring people together under a single brand.

More information can be found here