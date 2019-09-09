Kerry mass times moved to allow people watch All Ireland final

Mass times will be changed in many parishes across the county next Saturday to allow people to watch the All Ireland football final replay.

The match kicks off at 6 o’clock and will clash with the Vigil mass in many parishes.

A directive from the Bishops House has given permission to parishes to change mass times to facilitate Kerry football supporters.

Mass goers are being advised to check their Parish Newsletter on the diocese website – dioceseofkerry.ie or with their parish office for mass times.