Kerry Through To Mark Farren Cup Semi Final

The Kerry U17 Soccer side are through to the Mark Farren Cup semi final after an emphatic 4-1 win over Galway United in Mounthawk Park last evening.

The Kingdom lead 1-0 at half time through a goal from Colin Walsh

He double his scoring tally and Kerry’s lead on 48 minutes

10 minutes later, Daniel Okwute put Kerry in a comfortable lead of 3-0, before Cian Brosnan made it 4-0 from a free kick.

Galway did score a consolation goal in injury time to leave it 4-1 at the end.

Kerry march on to face Cork city in the semi final, after they needed extra time to overcome Shamrock Rovers.

Fixture details will be confirmed at a later date.