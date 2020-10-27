Kerry Man’s New York Business New Sponsors Of Ireland Women’s Basketball Side

The Irish Women’s Basketball team has a new sponsor. What might be a little more unusual is that the sponsor is Gotham Drywall, a construction company based in New York.

However, what you mightn’t know is that Gotham Drywall has strong South Kerry connections.

John Fitzpatrick spent a large part his childhood in Ballinskelligs, the South Kerry village where his father hailed from. In 1986, he headed back to New York, where he helped found Gotham Drywall.

In recent years, he refereed numerous New York championship finals and was helped officiate in Croke Park in league finals and also was the man in the middle in the Connacht pre-season competition, the FBD League.

John Fitzpatrick spoke to Eamonn from Ballinskelligs.