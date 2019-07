A Kerry man says he is honoured to have dressed Princess Stephanie of Monaco.

She wore a primrose yellow THEIA dress to her son Louis Ducruet’s wedding to his college sweetheart Marie Chevallier.

Don O’Neill from Ballyheigue is the creative director of THEIA and he says he is honoured to have dressed the Princess for the occasion.

The Kerry designer says the dress was hand embroidered with silk flowers set amongst trailing vines of glass beads, sequins and pearls.