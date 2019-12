John Sugrue has spoken of the honour and privilege of becoming Kerry U20 football manager.

The Former Laois Senior boss was appointed for an initial 1-year term, taking over from Jack O’Connor.

Renard man Sugrue is now in the process of putting his squad together for the forthcoming EirGrid Munster Championship campaign

They will start with a semi-final away to Tipperary or Limerick on February 19th.

He was firstly asked whether it was his intention to take a break after finishing up with Laois