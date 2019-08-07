Kerry Manager Says Super 8’s Demanding For Players and Supporters Alike

Kerry Senior Football Manager Peter Keane says the Super 8’s are demanding for players and supporters alike.

Keane was speaking to Jason O’Connor ahead of Kerry’s All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Semi-Final against Tyrone on Sunday.

The Minor All-Ireland winning boss believes that while it’s difficult for him to speculate, there are wider issues with fixtures in the GAA that lead to these busy periods.

And we’ll of course be bringing you live coverage of that All-Ireland Semi-Final between Kerry and Tyrone here on Radio Kerry, in association with McElligotts Listowel Road, Tralee.

Throw in on Sunday is at 3:30.